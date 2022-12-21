Microsoft appears to be considering a cheaper, ad-supported version of its Xbox Game Pass, according to a survey Microsoft recently distributed to gamers.

Xbox Game Pass members get access to new games every month at no additional cost beyond the subscription fee. Microsoft offers a wide variety of titles, from triple-A blockbusters to indie titles, some of which are available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Currently, there are two versions of Xbox Game Pass, one is the standard version, $10 per month; the other is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $15 per month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer games, special benefits, and an EA Play subscription.

Microsoft’s aforementioned survey invited users to express their opinions on the current Xbox Game Pass and asked whether they would be willing to accept advertising if the subscription cost was lower.

An unsourced screenshot shows that the family version is 22 euros per month and the personal version is 3 euros per month. Although the cost is lower, first-party games will not be added at the beginning, and may be added after 6 months. There will also be some advertisements, which will appear before starting to play games in the XGP game library.

Recently, Microsoft has also applied for a patent for personalized advertising, which allows in-game advertisements to be presented in front of players in a more “friendly” way. I don’t know if it is related to this.