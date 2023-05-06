Confederation: Morocco is experiencing an “identity revolution”

Abdel Karim Harwash

The Confederation of Amazigh Cultural Associations in northern Morocco received King Mohammed VI’s approval of the Amazigh New Year as an official national holiday and a holiday that is paid for with great welcome.

The Confederation itself congratulated, in a statement, “the Moroccan people and their living forces, led by the Amazigh movement, which undertook, along with His Majesty Mohammed VI, a cultural and identity revolution with a calm and peaceful civilized dimension.”

The same body stated that “the Kingdom of Morocco, at the beginning of this century, achieved what the ancient Amazigh kingdoms did not achieve, and what the Islamic West countries that ruled North Africa and Andalus did not achieve.”

A statement from the Confederation of Amazigh Cultural Associations in northern Morocco added, “This wise decision indicates the lofty political will regarding the Amazigh language, which is still standing and characterized by permanence and continuity.”

The same communication confirmed that in this decision there are “encrypted messages for those in charge of Amazigh affairs, the government and officials, as well as for those who are not certain about this legitimate and legitimate right,” considering in its conclusion that “the decision makes everyone engage in a new dynamic that activates the official character of the Amazigh language and strengthens the desired Moroccan democracy.” .