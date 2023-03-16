New York. The “International Conference on the Normalization of Relations between the USA and Cuba” took place in New York, USA over the weekend. More than a hundred organizations supported the conference at Fordham University in Manhattan.

In addition to the plenary lectures, there were workshops, discussion groups, an exhibition of Cuban art and a short film festival. The award-winning documentary film “Cuba in Africa” was shown. People from the solidarity movement, intellectuals and artists, especially from the USA, Canada, Cuba, Jamaica, Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, took part actively, including a striking number of young people.

Unanimous calls have been made for the lifting of the blockade imposed on Cuba by successive US administrations for more than 60 years, as well as the lifting of all financial and travel restrictions. The speakers agreed that Cuba must be removed from the list of “State Sponsors of Terrorism”.

Massachusetts Congressman James McGovern urged his countrymen to develop initiatives to counter the blockade against Cuba. Based on his experiences in the blockade, he sees the cause of all the difficulties that the Cuban people are suffering from and stated: “This conference is important. The measures we are taking can make a difference and inspire more people to work for them.”

Among the numerous speakers was the leader of the Bridges of Love solidarity movement, Carlos Lazo, who outlined their sensational actions to lift the US blockade and promote solidarity actions.

In a fact-packed speech, academic William LeoGrande indicated that the next step for the US administration should be to remove Cuba from Washington’s one-sided list of “state sponsors of terrorism.”

“Cuba is facing increasing restrictions on trade in the world market, making it increasingly difficult to import food, fuel, medicines and other essential necessities,” said Alison Bodine, one of the conference coordinators.

In addition, the President of the Amazon Workers Union, Chris Smalls, described the economic persecution of Cuba as illegal and recalled that it had been repeatedly condemned by almost every country in the world at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Bishops’ Conference of the Evangelical Lutheran Church (LCA) also called for the immediate lifting of the blockade. She criticized that the only restrictions on her work with Cuba “come from our own government,” the letter said.