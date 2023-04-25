Confirmed! Joe Biden will be a candidate for re-election in 2024

Biden sent a video titled “Freedom” in which he confirmed that he will run for the US presidency again.

The president of United States, Joe Biden, officially announced this Tuesday that he will stand for re-election in the 2024 elections. Through a message posted on social networks, the president formally confirmed something that he had advanced in various interviews. He also made it official that his running mate will once again be Kamala Harris.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said that we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are, “said the president in a video entitled” Freedom “in which he confirmed that he will again run for president of the country.

«Every generation has a moment in which it must defend democracy, defend its fundamental freedoms. I think this is our moment. That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Beware of “MAGA extremists”

Biden, who at 80 is the oldest president in the history of his country, chose this Tuesday, April 25, to make his intentions official because it is just four years since he launched the electoral campaign that led him to the White House after defeat then-president Donald Trump (2017-2020) in the 2020 elections.

In his message this Tuesday, the Democrat warned about “MAGA extremists” – in reference to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” -, the expression he usually uses to refer to the Republican legislators most aligned with the controversial ex-conservative president.

“They are preparing to take away fundamental liberties, cutting the Social Security you have paid your entire life while cutting taxes for the rich. Dictating the medical decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love,” Biden said in her message.

