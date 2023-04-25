Enhanced safety thanks to bespoke Personal Protective Equipment

Occupational safety for heat-exposed workplaces in the steel and aluminium industries, in foundries and at treatment plants

JUTEC heat protection clothing is certified according to EN ISO 11612:2015.

The new „HEAT PROTECTION compact“ package, which JUTEC will be showing at the GIFA trade fair, is the perfect toolkit for safety officers in companies to ensure that their colleagues exposed to heat while performing their work receive the best possible protection. Unique in the industry, the new concept combines a detailed analysis of the situation at the workplace with recommendations for the selection of Personal Protective Equipment most suitable for the specific use case.

Workplaces exposed to heat, as frequently found in the steel and aluminium industries, in foundries and at heat treatment plants, call for individual solutions because every working environment has different requirements on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Safety officers have to make sure that they comply with the wide and varied range of complex rules and regulations applicable in this field.

To facilitate this challenging task, JUTEC provides its customers the „HEAT PROTECTION compact“ toolkit, a hands-on approach to helping safety officers select the best possible equipment for the job at hand. It contains an action plan for all steps from analyzing the situation at the respective workplace up to certifications required by the PPE regulation.

JUTEC experts support their customers through a five-stage selection process:

1. Analysis of the current situation at the workplace

2. Risk and hazard assessment – mandatory for every project

3. Recommendations for the selection of the most suitable, approved fabric and the entire protective clothing, considering safety and wearing comfort aspects.

4. Proof of safety, e.g. by means of a spill test with molten metal

5. Certification: The JUTEC label certifies that the heat protection solution employed complies with all applicable rules and regulations

Stephan Muscheites, Sales Director at JUTEC, is familiar with the situation on the shop floor: „The safety officers in the companies are constantly confronted with ever new rules and regulations affecting all kinds of safety aspects. In this context, heat-exposed workplaces play only a minor role. To support the safety offers, we have developed „HEAT PROTECTION compact“: With this, we take our customers through a well-structured selection process culminating in the certification of the solution chosen. Thus, our customers can rest assured that they comply with all requirements of the PPE regulation on workplaces exposed to heat and protect their employees as best as absolutely possible.“

JUTEC at GIFA/METEC/THERMPROCESS/NEWCAST 2023

Düsseldorf, Germany, June 12 – 16, 2023

Hall 10 / Stand H40

About JUTEC

Since its foundation in 1987, JUTEC GmbH has developed over 18,000 different products for heat protection, insulation technology and laser protection, today ranging among the leading European manufacturers in this field of technology. Products from JUTEC are used in environments and with materials of temperatures between 200 and 4,000 C.

The company“s more than 100 employees develop and produce bespoke customized product solutions – exclusively – at the company“s headquarters in the Lower Saxon county of Rastede in northern Germany. As base material for its protective closing, JUTEC uses proprietary material combinations tested and certified by independent testing institutes and certification bodies.

The company has customers in over 80 countries. Its quality management system is certified according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015. The production is certified according to Module D of the Regulation (EU) 2016/425 on Personal Protective Equipment and Module D of the Directive 2014/90/EU on Marine Equipment.

