Congratulations from Dr. Lidi Bessi Kama to Col. Guy Akpovy – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Dr. Lidi Bessi Kama expressed a feeling of joy following the election of the President of the Togolese Football Federation (FTF), Guy Akpovy on July 13, as a member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football. It was on the occasion of the 45th Ordinary General Assembly of CAF.

“My congratulations to the president of the Togolese Football Federation, Guy Akpovy and to Assindou Nouridine, respectively elected member of the Comex and vice-president of the audit and compliance committee of CAF”, commented Dr. Lidi Bessi Kama on its social accounts a few hours after the announcement. And to make a wish: “May this ascent contribute to the process of developing football in Togo”.

For the President of the FTF, this election within the CAF executive committee for a 4-year term is an honor and an invitation to work to pull Togolese football in the direction of travel. “Together with the actors of our king sport. We are determined to give a new impetus to Togolese football. The reform launched by the authorities with professionalization on the horizon is an essential element of this process”, commented Guy Akpovy.

An election that coincides with the results of the draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Togo finds itself in Group B with Sudan, South Sudan, Mauritania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.

Atha Assan

