The economic commissions of the Congress of the Republic gave the green light in the first debate to the National Development Plan, the route hour with which President Gustavo Petro and his government will seek to achieve the transformations promised during the campaign for the next four years.

The draft Law of the National Development Plan “Colombia world power of life”, which is currently being processed in the legislature, passed its first test after extensive deliberation sessions, mainly in recent weeks.

After the approval, the Director of the National Planning Department (DNP), Jorge Iván González, thanked the congressmen, as well as the Minister of Finance José Antonio Ocampo for the improvements and repairs with which the project will continue with its process.