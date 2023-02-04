Home News Congressman calls for investigation for officials
News

Congressman calls for investigation for officials

by admin
Congressman calls for investigation for officials

“The matter is of the utmost importance if one takes into account that there could be up to 10,000 students who have ceased to be attended”

Given the protests made in recent days by the faculty of the different educational institutions of the department, the representative to the chamber for Risaralda, Carolina Giraldo, filed a request for investigation to the officials in charge of hiring personnel, before the Attorney General’s Office General of the Nation.

Deficiencies in all areas are evident, employees are needed for cleaning, surveillance, administrative, support, even teachers, this prevents the correct development of the academic day in the public educational institutions of Pereira and the department.

OPINION

Carlos Abraham Villalba
Rector Alfonso Jaramillo College

“The matter is of the utmost importance if one takes into account that there could be up to 10,000 students who have ceased to be attended”

The call of the congresswoman from Risaraldense is to defend the interests of society and exercise vigilance over those who perform public functions.

See also  Sam Smith releases his fourth album: Gloria

You may also like

Congress of Peru denies debate on the government...

Drummond donated 18 musical instruments to the Loperena...

How to prevent and act in cases of...

More than 680 Samarian families will be benefited...

ACORD Awards

We had a sincere meeting with Petro: Uribe

Inauguration of headquarters for the defense of the...

In the Santa Catalina wetland, in Popayán, the...

Mitigation and protection works begin for the left...

South American Sub-20: Colombia thrashes and recovers in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy