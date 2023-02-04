“The matter is of the utmost importance if one takes into account that there could be up to 10,000 students who have ceased to be attended”

Given the protests made in recent days by the faculty of the different educational institutions of the department, the representative to the chamber for Risaralda, Carolina Giraldo, filed a request for investigation to the officials in charge of hiring personnel, before the Attorney General’s Office General of the Nation.

Deficiencies in all areas are evident, employees are needed for cleaning, surveillance, administrative, support, even teachers, this prevents the correct development of the academic day in the public educational institutions of Pereira and the department.

OPINION

Carlos Abraham Villalba

Rector Alfonso Jaramillo College

“The matter is of the utmost importance if one takes into account that there could be up to 10,000 students who have ceased to be attended”

The call of the congresswoman from Risaraldense is to defend the interests of society and exercise vigilance over those who perform public functions.