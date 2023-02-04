Of Salvatore Riggio

Roma’s ax midfielder points the finger at sporting director Fabio Lupo: «He’s lying when he declares that I’m satisfied, I found players here who had signed without me knowing anything»

Daniel De Rossi he raised his voice and without any diplomacy called the sports director of his team, Fabio Lupo, a "liar". The Spal coach, a former Roma midfielder, is not satisfied with the market ("surreal experience" he said), despite the arrival in Ferrara of his friend Nainggolan. De Rossi blurted out in the press conference, on the eve of the match against Bari on Saturday 4 February, he did so after the sporting director had said that, on the contrary, the coach was satisfied. Nainggolan, Fetfatzidis and Brazao arrived in Ferrara, and all the indications that De Rossi had provided to the company were disregarded. «The first experience with the transfer market was quite surreal, I don't know how else to describe it – attacked De Rossi -. I've read that director Lupo said that I'm satisfied: I'm usually used to speaking for myself and he knows that what he said isn't true. I'm satisfied with the players I have, but in my opinion in a collaborative relationship we should listen to the coach's indications on characteristics. Unfortunately for two months now this has never, ever, ever, ever happened. Indeed, I found myself players taken when everything had already been signed. This is a situation that I was very sorry for: Lo in Tacopina and the executives know it because I told them to their faces.'

“My Players List” De Rossi is furious: «Fortunately we won’t talk about the transfer market anymore, but it’s not that since I’m young and in my first year I have to make everything go well. I’ve been in football for a long time and I know how things are done. It may happen that you can’t get to a player, so you try another with those characteristics but a little less strong. Then you don’t even get to that because the clubs don’t agree on money or anything else, you follow others with those characteristics until you get to one of the C series, who maybe doesn’t even always play. The coach’s requests should be followed. This unfortunately never happened and so I’m sorry Lupo says I’m satisfied. They are of the players I have ».

"It's not always Venturato's fault" De Rossi, in the press conference, retraced the stages of the story: «When we sat down at the table I said: 'Take me different players from the ones I have or much stronger ones'. This indication has never been followed. Then it doesn't change that I come to the field with a smile and whistling and I'm overjoyed with the squad I have available. And it's up to me to do much better to make them perform at their best. But he had been talking for a little while and I was told several times "Don't worry, you'll see that in January, you'll see that in January…". One thing doesn't work here and I'm told: "Venturato asked for it (the former Spal coach, whom De Rossi replaced, ndr)". Isn't a light bulb working? "Eh but Venturato asked for it". But I don't think so. I don't think Venturato is to blame for everything. Having said that, there is always great serenity: the market is over, we move forward and period. There's no point in crying. I know that I have a great ally who is Tacopina, whose sleep I took away in an attempt to make me satisfied. It goes on without problems "". Over here? Yes. But De Rossi's conference was reported on Spal's YouTube channel without these statements. And it has a certain effect that it really happened.