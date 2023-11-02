Connecting the World: How Chongqing’s Promotion Drives Lanzhou’s Development into an International Logistics Hub

Chongqing and Lanzhou, two major cities in China, have become important nodes on the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, thanks to the development of international logistics channels and trade routes promoted by Chongqing. The opening of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, which connects Chongqing and Lanzhou, has further enhanced Lanzhou’s position as an international logistics hub.

The China-Europe freight trains, which pass through Lanzhou, have played a crucial role in connecting the city to Central Asian and European markets. The Chongqing-Xinjiang-Europe train, in particular, has operated nearly 15,000 trains, carrying goods worth over 500 billion yuan. Lanzhou has benefited significantly from this international logistics channel, becoming one of the biggest winners on the New Eurasian Continental Bridge.

In addition to the China-Europe trains, Lanzhou has also leveraged the New Western Land-Sea Corridor to expand its trade to the south. Through this corridor, Lanzhou now exports more than 170 types of agricultural products to 104 countries and regions. From January to July this year alone, Gansu’s agricultural products exported 1.56 billion yuan, accounting for over 20% of the province’s total export value.

The development of these international logistics channels and trade routes has transformed Lanzhou from an inland city to an international logistics hub. By taking advantage of the “Belt and Road” initiative and capitalizing on Chongqing’s promotion, Lanzhou has established itself as a key player in international trade and transportation. As the China-Europe trains continue to operate and the New Western Land-Sea Corridor expands, Lanzhou’s role as a trade gateway will only continue to grow.