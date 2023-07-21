Online message – Friday 07/21/2023

including corporation tax | Consequences of deleting a British limited company from the British commercial register after December 31, 2020 (BMF)

The BMF has commented on the tax consequences of deleting a British limited company from the British commercial register after December 31, 2020 (BMF, letter dated July 19, 2023 – IV C 2 – S 2701/19/10001:004).

In the letter, the BMF goes into more detail on the following points:

Civil law treatment of a limited company after Brexit

Tax treatment of a limited company after “Brexit”

Consequences of deleting a Limited from Companies House

UK company law treatment

Domestic tax treatment after deletion

Special case “restoration”

A notice:

The letter applies to all matters where the deletion of the Limited in Companies House takes place after December 31, 2020. The BMF letter from 6.1.2014, BStBl I p. 111 and v. October 19, 2017, BStBl I p. 1437, are still applicable in cases in which the Limited was deleted in Companies House before January 1, 2021.

Those: Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from July 19, 2023 – IV C 2 – S 2701/19/10001 :004

Federal Ministry of Finance website

Source(s):

NWB HAAAJ-44643

