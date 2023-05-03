Home » Conservative Party declares itself independent from the Petro Government
Conservative Party declares itself independent from the Petro Government

Official: Lucas Cañas, Conservative Party candidate for Mayor of Medellín

Lucas Canasformer president of the Medellín Council, as of today April 18, 2023, firmly and officially left his path to reach the first position of the district administration, endorsed by the conservatives in the capital of the country.

In the company of the president of the Conservative party, Efraín Cepeda, Lucas Cañas is now officially the candidate for mayor of Medellín, as the only representative of this political party seeking to become the first authority in the capital of Antioquia.

Also: Black campaign to link Rodolfo Correa with Daniel Quintero

“We set out to build a path where we are going to recover confidence in Medellín, where we are going to restore its dignity and greatness.and here it is clear that I am not the candidate of Daniel Quintero, I will be the candidate of the institutionality and the party”, stated the candidate Lucas Cañas.

Lucas also expressed that His campaign will be aimed at the plurality of people in the district and animal protectionin addition to working for the social organizations that want Medellín to recover its course, since the city “is deconcentrated, today Medellín is in the midst of polarization, noise, riots, fighting, and that has taken up time, and every minute we lose in Medellín is every minute we take away from the people.”

Thus, the Conservative Party, After more than 20 years, it once again has a candidate who bets on this Mayor’s Office. It is worth mentioning that the Conservative candidate will bet on order, security and more ‘lucas’ for Medellín. Lucas Cañas will also work for inequality in the City: “24% of the people in Medellín starve, if they eat breakfast they don’t eat lunch and if they eat lunch they don’t eat,” said the candidate.

