LEGO takes us to the world of dreams with the new LEGO DRAMZzz • Techzilla line

LEGO today unveiled, for the first time ever, LEGO DREAMZzz, a line that brings children’s dreamlands and their endless creativity to life through a new animated series and epic sets arriving in the coming weeks.

A recent research conducted worldwide out of over 23,000 children found that seven out of ten (69%) experience complex emotions in their daily lives, such as stress or loneliness, and one in four (24%) trace these feelings back to their use of social media and events happening in the world. However, sleep experts say dreams can play a vital role in helping little ones process more complex emotions by engaging their imaginations. The children surveyed agree: two-thirds said dreams are important and help them be more creative during the day.

LEGO Dreamzzz – The TV Series

The LEGO® DREAMZzz series follows the adventures of schoolmates Mateo, Izzie, Cooper, Logan and Zoey, who join a secret agency and learn to use the power of imagination to travel to Dreamland.

The mission? Defeat the scary Nightmare King! The first 10 episodes, 22 minutes each, will be available from May 15, while the second part, another 10 unmissable episodes, and the brand new product line will be released in August 2023.

Cerim Manovi, Creative Director of LEGO DREAMZzz said:

“LEGO® DREAMZzz is our first line that celebrates the wonderful world of dreams and explores what happens when dreams come true: children become superheroes and creativity a superpower!. We want children to be able to bring their wildest dreams to life and to express the true power of creative imagination as they dream. This is just the beginning!”.

The L seriesEGO DREAMZzz, fand the representation of the imagination of young dreamers will be broadcast on Prima TV on Boing (channel 40 of DTT) from 15 May, from Monday to Friday, at 4.25pm.

The show will also be available on Cartoon Network (Sky channel 607) from 29 May, Monday to Friday, at 8.55pm. It will also be available on the LEGO YouTube channel from 15 May 2023 at 18.00.

I received 10 episodes will follow from the launch in the summer of wonderful dedicated sets. A new immersive experience, which allows children to best express their imagination and creativity. The episodes will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix starting May 15.

A global research to show the importance of dreams for creativity

LEGO DREAMZzz was developed by the LEGO Group based on extensive global research conducted on children aged between 6 and 12 from 29 different countries. The survey analyzed children’s imagination, the psychology of dreams and their importance in the elaboration of emotions and in solving problems, where an important role is entrusted to play.

Research has revealed that among those experiencing complex emotions such as stress or loneliness, nearly one in five (22%) report having nightmares frequently at night. More than half of children (55%) say nightmares affect the rest of their day, including school, where the dream and the real world can even collide.

In fact, 63% report that time spent playing affects their dreams. Most children (86%) experience positive emotions while dreaming, and many report being influenced by them when they wake up. About two-thirds (68%) of children say good dreams help them be more creative during the day, and nearly the same number (64%) dream have creative ideas for when they wake up.

Psychologist and sleep behavioral expert Shelby Harris, a contributor to the LEGO Group, said:

“Children are dreamers and love to experiment, but as they get older, societal pressures begin to confine them and limit their imaginations. Dreaming is a universally shared act and with increasing stress and demands in daily life, encouraging and stimulating play and creativity is increasingly important. Research has clearly shown that children who have free time increase the frequency of dreams and, as a result, feel happier and more imaginative. It’s great to see content like LEGO DREAMZzz™ showing children how our dream object can be used in the real world to help them reach their full creative potential.”

sold by

sold by

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!