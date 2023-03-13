The new joint force of co-governance of consumer protection and society held in Shanghai “3.15 International Consumer Rights Day” conferenceFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Jin Minyi) This afternoon, the 2023 Shanghai “3.15 International Consumer Rights Day” Conference and the Third Meeting of the Fourth National Committee of the Municipal Consumer Protection Committee were held in the Friendship Hall of the Shanghai Exhibition Center. Representatives of committee members of relevant municipal departments, people’s organizations, industry associations, enterprises and institutions, individual committee members, specially invited volunteers, directors and supervisors of the Municipal Consumer Protection Foundation, responsible persons in charge of various district governments, directors of consumer protection committees and market supervision bureaus More than 170 people, including contributors and contributors to the protection of consumers’ rights and interests in Shanghai, attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and approved the “Explanation on Adjusting and Supplementing Members of the 4th National Committee of the Shanghai Consumer Rights Protection Committee” and “Shanghai Consumer Rights Protection Committee’s 2022 Work Summary and 2023 Work Highlights”.

The meeting affirmed the positive efforts made by the Municipal Consumer Protection Committee since 2022 in adhering to the “consumer-centered approach” in maintaining consumption fairness, safeguarding rights and justice, optimizing the consumption environment, and boosting consumption recovery. The meeting made deployments and requirements around enhancing the understanding of consumer rights protection, improving the level of consumer rights protection work, and bringing together all parties involved in consumer rights protection. The first is to improve the work position, fully understand the significance of consumer rights protection to boost consumer confidence and stimulate economic growth, and think and plan this work in the overall situation of promoting Shanghai’s economic and social development. The second is to strengthen responsibility, seize the opportunity to implement the new “Regulations on Consumer Protection”, pay attention to hot areas of consumption, emerging business forms, and key groups of people, continuously expand publicity and guidance, strengthen supervision and supervision, promote conflict resolution, strengthen public interest litigation, support The implementation of mechanisms such as litigation, credit constraints, and industry self-discipline has shown greater achievements in optimizing the consumption environment, promoting consumption upgrades, accelerating the construction of Shanghai as an international consumption center city, and promoting the integration of the Yangtze River Delta consumer market. The third is to unite the forces of all parties, deepen the construction of a large-scale rights protection pattern featuring government leadership, departmental coordination, industry norms, corporate responsibility, social participation, and public opinion supervision, establish and improve consumer rights protection discussion coordination and linkage coordination mechanisms, and continue to promote Shanghai consumption The modernization of the rights and interests protection system and protection capabilities of investors.

The meeting commended individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to the protection of consumers’ rights and interests in Shanghai. In addition, the Municipal Consumer Protection Committee, the Municipal Consumer Protection Foundation, the Second Branch of the Procuratorate, and the Municipal No. Form a new joint force of co-governance for the protection of consumer rights and interests of the whole society.