The profound meaning of the Constitution, the importance of communication styles to build a democratic society that respects everyone’s rights, some not obvious aspects related to blood donation.

It was a dense afternoon that the municipal administrations of Canale d’Agordo and Vallada proposed on Saturday to the newly 18-year-olds of the two towns, their families and the citizens who attended the Lina Zandò hall connected to the Albino Luciani museum in Canale d’Agordo.

Also this year the Municipalities, in concert with the section of blood donors of Canale and Vallada, wanted to deliver a copy of the Italian Constitution and the tricolor flag to young people.

«I invite you not to keep it in the drawer of your nightstand», said the deputy mayor of Canale, Massimo Murer, addressing the five of the nine new adults present, «but to read it, in particular the twelve fundamental principles and the rights and duties section».

The mayor of Vallada, Fabio Luchetta, underlined the history from which the Constitution was born, highlighting how it originates in all parts of Italy and therefore also in the Biois Valley.

Like every year, also on this occasion the councilor for culture of Canale, Marilisa Luchetta, and Adriano Fiocco, secretary of blood donors, wanted to enrich the event with a testimony. This time the choice fell on the Libera Agordino presidium, born a couple of months ago. The association proposed to the young people and all those present a reflection on communication styles, a theme that is present in the supervision pact, a sort of Constitution of the supervision itself.

After illustrating the ten articles of the “Manifesto of non-hostile communication”, the representatives of the garrison brought some news to the public’s attention: Liliana Segre’s recent denunciation of those who insulted and threatened her online, the post sexist of the then minority councilor in Belluno, Franco Roccon, against Laura Boldrini, the fake news on the dissolution of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, a photo relating to the historical events of the Upper Adriatic used incorrectly. They then asked those present to associate the news with one or more articles of the non-hostile communication manifesto.

Finally, through the video made by Mara Serafini, dedicated to the article “Words give shape to thought”, the garrison placed the emphasis on article 1 of the Declaration of Human Rights which, on 10 December, celebrated its 74th birthday.

Before the finale in music starring Chiara Nardi (voice) and Margherita Andrich (harp), Adriano Fiocco, in promoting blood donation, recalled that while in Italy it is free and managed and regulated (maximum four donations per year for males and two for females) by the State, elsewhere it is in the hands of private individuals who set no limits and pay the donors. An observation, that of Fiocco, aimed at underlining the importance of volunteering as a free daily practice of attention to others.