Elephant News reporter Wang Jiandong Gao Dongli Liu Yidan

On February 13, the reporter learned from the press conference of the Provincial Government Information Office that all parts of Henan Province undertake the care function of the disabled and semi-disabled elderly through professional elderly care institutions, and operate the street comprehensive elderly care service facilities and community elderly care facilities “with the help of the big and the small”. The service places are radiated by the street to drive the community, and then the community extends the home service, forming an orderly and connected home-community elderly care service chain, so that the “15-minute” elderly care service circle that the elderly expect can be seen and touched.

In addition, the foundation of pension services in our province is more solid. Through the construction of new communities, the coordinated construction of old communities, and the revitalization and reconstruction of idle resources, the built-up area of ​​community elderly care service facilities in the province has reached 4.187 million square meters. Only the new community projects approved since 2017 have simultaneously planned 278 elderly care facilities with a built-up area 165,000 square meters. The province’s street comprehensive elderly care service centers uniformly require an area of ​​about 2,000 square meters, more than 50 nursing beds, and more than 60,000 new nursing beds.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.