Follow Tag24 also on social networks









Who is Andrea Maestrelli? Born in Rome on February 23, 1998, Andrea Maestrelli is a footballer.

Who is Andrea Maestrelli?

Andrea Maestrelli is 24 years old. The player is the nephew of Tommaso Maestrelli, a former Lazio coach who passed away 45 years ago, and son of Maurizio, one of Tommaso’s twins. His mother’s grandfather is another former Lazio coach, Giuseppe Materazzi. Consequently, his uncle is the world champion Marco Materazzi.

Fiancée

There is no information about his private life. It is not known whether he is engaged, married or has children.

Biography

Andrea Maestrelli is currently free, after his last experience with the Potenza shirt in the 2021-22 season. In the past he has played with Lucchese, Arezzo, Monopoli, Bisceglie, Ternana under 19, Arzachena and Perugia under 19.

Andrea Maestrelli father, due to death

Born in Bari on 19 May 1963, died in Rome on 28 November 2011, Maurizio Maestrelli was the son of Tommaso Maestrelli, the coach of the first Biancoceleste championship.

Maurizio Maestrelli died at the age of 48 due to liver cancer, diagnosed two years earlier.

Andrea confided inside the Big Brother VIP house, sharing the deep pain for the death of his father Maurizio Maestrelli. At the time he was just 13 years old but wanted to be treated like everyone else and felt the weight of the situation for his younger brother, 8 years old, underlining that it took him many years to process his father’s death. A wound that is still there, because that void cannot be filled during growth. He also suffers because his brother has no memories of his father, whom he defines as an angel, but even in him the memories of him turn yellow and so he almost does not remember his voice.