© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.11%



Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, it gained 1.11% compared with a gain of 1.14% and the index gained 1.48%.

The best performers of the session were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which rose 3.12% or 8.22 points to trade at 271.32 at the close. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 2.70% or 0.75 points to end at 28.55 and Salesforce Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.42% or 4.05 points to 171.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corporation (NYSE: ), which fell 0.56% or 0.96 points to trade at 171.01 at the close. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: ) declined 0.37% or 0.40 points to end at 107.66 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: ) was up 0.19% or 0.48 points to 248.15 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 9.85% to 215.94, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 4.99% to 14.93 and Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: ). Up 4.80% to close at 122.26.

The worst performers were Fantex Information Technology (NYSE:) which was down 12.50% to 66.00 in late trade; CF Industries (NYSE:) which lost 4.02% to settle at 86.85; and Corteva Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.09% , with a closing price of 62.48.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 90.27% to end at 0.88; China Jiuzhou Pharmacy (NASDAQ: ), which was up 43.43% at the close at 7.10; Contextlogic Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 37.34% to trade at 0.88 at the close.

The worst performers were Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 80.54% to 0.76 in late trade; Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 72.64% to settle at 0.26; and G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 53.16 %, the closing price was 3.34.

2,227 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange rose, surpassing the number of stocks that closed down—805. At the same time, 87 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,228 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange rose, and 1,444 stocks fell. 206 individual stocks were basically unchanged.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) shares fell to all time lows; falling 80.54% or 3.17 to 0.76. Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; falling 72.64% or 0.68 to 0.26. G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) shares fell to all time lows; falling 53.16% or 3.79 to 3.34.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 0.93% to 20.34.

Gold futures April options contract fell 0.52%, or 9.70 points, to $1,864.80. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for March delivery fell 0.63% (0.50 points) to $79.22, while the April London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 0.56% (0.48) to trade at $85.91.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.44%, and the exchange rate was 1.07; at the same time, USD/JPY rose by 0.76%, quoting 132.40.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.33% at 103.20.