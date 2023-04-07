news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 07 APR – The financiers of the provincial command of Trieste have carried out a preventive seizure of over 212 thousand euros issued urgently by the Gip of Trieste at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, aimed at confiscating tax credits obtained fraudulently from a building company in Pesaro. The owner of this was sued with the de facto administrator of a building company in Trieste who, as a sub-contractor, had billed for works that had never been carried out, and an engineer enrolled in the Milan Register who issued false statements on the progress of such jobs.

The three are charged with the crime of aggravated fraud to obtain public funds.

The Pesaro construction company would have documented the complete renovation of the facades of two prestigious residential properties in Trieste, an intervention that had never actually even begun.

At the same time as the seizure, numerous searches were carried out by the military in Trieste, Pesaro-Urbino and Milan.

