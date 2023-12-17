Construction of electrical networks begins in the rural area of ​​Chiriguaná

The Government of Cesar began the construction of 15.2 kilometers of networks for two paths in the municipality of Chiriguaná.

In this area of ​​the department, the majority of families still do not have electricity service, but this will remain in the past, thanks to the fact that the Government of Cesar began the construction of 15.2 kilometers of medium and low voltage electrical networks , for the benefit of 45 families from these populated centers.

One of the stories found among residents is told by Odris Contreras, from the La Libertad village, who tells how difficult it has been for her as a housewife to carry out her daily tasks. “Here there is no where to turn on a turbine to have water and water the bananas, it is not possible, if we have the fan on we cannot turn on the turbine, or the blender because the one we have is insufficient, even the refrigerator I had was damaged ”Odris said.

In addition to the electrical networks, this project established in the Rural Electrification Master Plan contemplates the adaptation of the existing networks and the installation of home connections with their respective meters, to provide a constant and efficient service.

The execution of this project is not only a contribution to dignify and improve the quality of life of the residents of the area, but it is also a boost to improve the productive capacity and competitiveness of all rural producers in this region, where cassava, banana, corn, yams and other products for daily consumption are grown, this was confirmed by Luis Enrique Salazar, a resident of the Los Martínez village.

“After so much time, this is one of the best gifts I will receive for this time, because now I will be able to harvest my crops. Now with the appropriate light I can move the turbine to remove the water and pour it on the corn, the cassava and a crop that I have planted. This is something nice, we are going to be very grateful to Governor Luis Alberto Monsalvo,” said Luis Enrique.

At the same time, Governor Andrés Meza pointed out that: “This project has all the necessary guarantees so that they can very soon enjoy electricity service 24 hours a day and can carry out their work without any inconvenience.”

