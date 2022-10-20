ROME. Consultations for the formation of the government begin at the Quirinale. Sergio Mattarella has scheduled talks for today with the president emeritus Giorgio Napolitano, who will be heard by telephone, with the presidents of the chambers and with the opposition. Tomorrow the consultations will end with the unitary delegation of the center right.

Here is the official calendar:

THURSDAY

Morning

Ore 10 President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa

Ore 11 Speaker of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana

Ore 12 Parliamentary Group “For autonomies (SVP-Patt, Campobase, Sud Chiama Nord)” of the Senate

Ore 12,30 Mixed Senate Group.

Afternoon

Ore 16 Mixed House Group

Ore 16,30 Representatives of the «Green and Left Alliance» component of the Mixed Group of the Chamber

Ore 17 Parliamentary Groups «Action-Italia Viva-RE» of the Senate and the Chamber

Ore 18 “5 Star Movement” Parliamentary Groups of the Senate and the Chamber

Ore 19 Parliamentary Groups “Democratic Party-Democratic and Progressive Italy” of the Senate and the Chamber.

FRIDAY

Morning

Ore 10,30

– “Brothers of Italy” Parliamentary Groups of the Senate and the Chamber.

– Parliamentary Group «Lega Salvini Premier-Sardinian Action Party» of the Senate and «Lega-Salvini Premier» Parliamentary Group of the Chamber.

– “Forza Italia Berlusconi President” Parliamentary Group of the Senate and “Forza Italia Berlusconi President-EPP” Parliamentary Group of the Chamber.

– Parliamentary Group “Civici d’Italia – Noi Moderati (UDC – Courage Italy – Us with Italy – Italy in the Center) – MAIE” of the Senate.

– Component «Noi Moderati (We with Italy, Courage Italy, UDC, Italy in the Center) – MAIE» of the Mixed Group of the Chamber.

THE “GLASS” OF OFFICIAL MEETINGS

The consultations of the President of the Republic take place in the office that hosts the official meetings, defined at the «Vetrata». It is in fact adjacent to the Loggia d’onore, where party delegations stop to meet journalists after the hearing with the Head of State. Originally it was an open loggia, closed with large arches with windows in the 1700s and due to the five large windows this part of the building is known today as the “Vetrata”.

The hall in which the president receives his guests, at the time when the Quirinale was the seat of the popes, was the Pope’s summer bedroom. end of the 800 King Umberto I used it as a study. The decoration of the ceiling dates back to this last historical phase, made in Neo-Renaissance style. From the same period the painted frieze with pairs of little angels supporting chivalric “enterprises”.

The room is furnished with furniture dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. In particular, the president’s desk is of French manufacture from the mid-1700s and comes from the Royal Palace of Parma. The painting placed on the wall behind the desk is the work of the French painter of the 17th century Jacques Courtois, known in Italy as “the Borgognone”. It represents the martyrdom in the Canary Islands of forty Jesuits, attacked on their ship by a group of pirates. The other two paintings exhibited in the room are instead the work of Angelo Maria Crivelli known as ‘il Crivellone’, an 18th century painter specialized in paintings depicting animals and still lifes. The two large canvases in this room come from the Savoy collections and are dedicated to courtyard animals.