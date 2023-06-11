Conte: ‘No turning point in Schlein’s Democratic Party on Ukraine’ – Politics

The interview with the M5s president concludes the cycle of interviews of the Forum in Bruno Vespa’s Masseria. ‘The Pnrr is not Conte’s or Meloni’s plan, but the country’s, let’s all get together around a table’ said the former prime minister

“I note that we are not on the war, I see no turning points” by the Democratic Party. Thus the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, speaking of relations with the Democratic Party by Elly Schlein, interviewed by Bruno Vespa at the ‘Forum in masseria’ in progress in Manduria.

And he added: “On the war I see that there are still dissonances as well as on the ecological transition”.

“In addition to a general criticism of delays on the Pnrr” I would like “a specific one to open” on individual issues “and on the facts” and thus “a useful debate could be opened for our country”. This was stated by the Minister for European Policies, the Pnrr, Cohesion Policies and the South Raffaele Fitto speaking at the Fourm in Bruno Vespa’s Masseria regarding the criticisms of the opposition. “But is it credible to say that a plan born two years ago in the last 6 months has had everything that represents a great delay, as if there was no before or a comparison with other European countries?”. This is what the minister wonders about the criticisms by the opposition, emphasizing how “up to now we have operated without the stability pact while now we are on the eve of the return of the pact and we cannot turn a blind eye”. “The government will not give the regions an inordinate amount so that they can spend them as they see fit” but let’s think of “a series of few objectives, with a precise list and a time schedule”. This was stated by the minister for the South, EU policies and the Pnrr Raffaele Fitto speaking at the forum in the Masseria regarding the criticisms of the president of the Puglia Region Emiliano. The “data from the State Accounting Office – he says – tell us that the use of resources for the 2014-2020 cohesion policies has stopped at 34%. It’s a system that doesn’t work”: The minister added that he “doesn’t want to reply to anyone, I haven’t done it in recent months and I won’t do it” underlining how in the meetings held over the past few weeks 19 regional presidents said let’s proceed and from two criticisms have arrived. I would have worried if it had been the other way around, 19 presidents saying it was all a disaster.” The minister went back to asking for criticism on specific issues: otherwise, “I believe that the clash is a way to raise the fuss”.