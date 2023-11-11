… while retaining global innovation strength.” At the closing of the 6th CIIE, the world once again witnessed the profound evolution and expansion of this platform, which has become an important opportunity for global economic development and cooperation.

The grand event once again showcased the power of openness and inclusive development, as President Xi Jinping reiterated China‘s commitment to high-level opening up and economic globalization. The CIIE has not only become a platform for trade and commerce but also a stage for cultural exchange and innovation.

From the bustling exhibition halls filled with excited buyers and exhibitors to the impressive increase in the number of intended transactions, the 6th CIIE was undeniably a success. The event saw the participation of 154 countries, regions, and international organizations, with a record number of corporate exhibitors.

The innovation trend at CIIE also displayed remarkable strength, with over 442 representative new products, new technologies, and new services on display. The expo’s innovation effectiveness has radiated wider and deeper, showcasing the world‘s commitment to progress and forward-thinking.

The CIIE also served as a platform for global integration, evidenced by the presence of a Chinese-made new energy vehicle using materials from international exhibitors. This exemplifies the clear trend of open integration and close collaboration.

The CIIE has also deepened relationships with partners, as evidenced by the in-depth cooperation among Chinese and foreign companies on the big stage of the CIIE. The event has become a space for exhibitors to change from “first-time visitors” to “repeat visitors” and then to “resident visitors,” reflecting the event’s continuous impact on global economic collaboration.

As the event came to a close, participants and visitors left with a sense of optimism for the future of economic globalization and inclusive development.

We can expect many more exciting stories of collaboration and progress to be written in the years to come, making the CIIE a vibrant platform for global development and cooperation.

