Continuous threats to parents, electronic bracelet is introduced – News

Ban on approaching parents and electronic bracelet for a 43-year-old from Benevento, accused of making life impossible for his family, who were threatened every day with serious consequences if they did not give him money.


The investigations, coordinated by the Benevento Public Prosecutor’s Office, were conducted by the Carabinieri who today carried out the precautionary measure ordered by the investigating judge: ban on approaching the offended people and the places they usually frequent, with the obligation to keep a distance of 500 metres, with electronic bracelet control mode. The 43-year-old is accused of domestic abuse and aggravated extortion against his mother.


It was the woman, now exasperated, who reported it: she reported the psychological pressure she had been suffering for months from her son, who was increasingly oppressive, aggressive and intimidating towards her and her husband, from whom he made constant requests for money. Conducts that now occurred on a daily basis and which forced parents to live daily in anguish and fear of their child’s actions and reactions. The Carabinieri’s investigations made it possible to gather serious indications of guilt against the man, which prompted the prosecutor’s office to request the precautionary measure, granted by the investigating judge.

