Port Society trains its workers as professionals

The Port of Santa Marta contributes to the professional growth of its workers with the certainty that education is the engine of progress for the city and the country.

The Regional Port Society of Santa Marta does academic agreements to strengthen the skills of its workers; on this occasion, and alliance with IMBS (International Maritime Business School) and the Business School of the Canary Islands ENICto provide the Executive Master in Maritime Business and Port Management.

Alberto Noriega, Cristian Reyes, Fernando Mercado, Elías Castaño and Leider Brito they received this benefit and today they were congratulated for having successfully completed their higher education.

“On behalf of my colleagues and myself, we thank the company for giving us the opportunity to grow professionally through these academic spaces, generating these spaces for professional growth, which we can take advantage of, and incidentally put into practice in the daily work experience. in the Port of Santa Marta¨, affirms Alberto Noriega, manager of Maritime Operations.

