The government’s announcement to give 92 thousand dollars to buy the island

Dublin: The Irish government has introduced a policy of $92,000 to live in the beautiful islands of Ireland, under which people who want to live in areas rich in natural beauty away from cities can buy property with government money and settle it. are

According to the International News Agency, a 10-year scheme has been launched to repopulate around 30 less inhabited and remote islands under the policy introduced as ‘Our Living Islands’.

According to the government policy, the 92 thousand dollars received by the residents can only be used for construction work. Interested people can buy property on the island with government money and settle it. The Irish government says that a detailed plan for this policy will be released on July 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

