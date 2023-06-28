How many times, Son? – Daily fact

No offense to him and to the twenty-seven ribbons that tile the left side of his uniform, ballasting him on the ground against the gusts of wind, Generalissimo Francesco Paolo Figliuolo reminds us of a character in Carlo Verdone’s film for his versatility Too strong: the lawyer Gian Giacomo Pignacorelli in Selci, played by Alberto Sordi, who suddenly forgets the forensic art and becomes a dancer-choreographer, passing from the toga to the tight-fitting overalls, from speeches to dance steps on the Father Ciornia and abandoning the astonished customers, starting with Verdone-Oscar Pettinari who doesn’t even acknowledge: “Calm down, young man, let me think for a moment… but who are you: the fruit grower?”. The two elderly sisters encourage the young man by recalling “when he was a dentist and pulled out three teeth from the greengrocer who sued him because they were all healthy”. On the walls, photos of his previous incarnations alongside Pope John and Togliatti. Similarly, in the short span of two years, Penna Bianca went from commander of Army logistics to extraordinary commissioner against Covid to author of an autohagiography written together with Severgnini (or perhaps together with Toto Cutugno: An Italian) as strategist of the Operational Command of the Joint Forces Summit (from Covid to Covi) on the Hungarian front as candidate of the Sheet as commissioner of the Pnrr to the last assignment grabbed just yesterday: ever more extraordinary commissioner for flooding and reconstruction in Emilia-Romagna.

Apart from the risks of multiple personality and identity crisis, the real danger is that our multi-purpose hero performs each task with the same encyclopedic approximation with which he performed the others. Or, worse, that confuses one mission with another: like draining the slime with syringes and masks left over from the Covid campaign, or banning procurement with cannon fire, or exchanging bulldozers and cement mixers for tanks and ramps from missiles, or spending without controls and reporting a couple of years late, seasoning everything with his dry and peremptory Colonel Buttiglione phrases that go over everything: “I’m used to winning”, “Let’s turn around”, “We accelerate” , “Cambiamo pace”, “Close the game”, “Fire all the powders”, “Let’s shoulder the shoulder”, “Stringiamci a cohort” (ignoring the ominous rhyme), “Fiato alle trombe” (free quote from Mike Bongiorno ), “We are not yet in the régime (“And – commented Maurizio Crozza – we are going to shit”). Always hoping that he was wrong Aldous Huxley, when he said: “There are three types of intelligence: human intelligence, animal intelligence and military intelligence.”