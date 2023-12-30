Annual review: Who the sports world mourned in 2023

Annual review

In 2023, fans around the world had to say goodbye to many sporting legends. For example, skiing mourned the death of the German “Gold Rosie” and the “White Lightning from Kitz”. Football wore mourning ribbons after the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. In addition, tragic accidents in cycling such as that of the Swiss Gino Mäder caused horror and disbelief. ORF.at remembers some, but by far not all, familiar faces.



30.12.2023 17.44

Online since today, 5:44 p.m

