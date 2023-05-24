Contracting professors are waving escalation

* Science: Abdul Ilah Shahboun

The professors who were forced to contract denounced the ruling issued by the Rabat Appeal Court against their 20 colleagues, which upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance convicting Nazha Magdi to three months in force and the rest of the 19 followers to two months suspended, on the background of their participation in the coordination protests in March of the year 2021.

The National Coordination of Teachers who were forced to contract, in a communiqué issued by it yesterday, Wednesday, which “Al-Alam” received a copy of, denounced the issuance of the appeal ruling on May 23, 2023, which affected a group of male and female professors, and the judge issued two months suspended execution against 19 professors, and three months in force for Professor Nozha. Magdy, after the marathon mock trials that lasted for two years, for nothing but that they tried to defend their legitimate right to a permanent public office with peaceful and civilized forms of protest.

According to the same report, the Coordination Committee confirmed that the government resorted to arbitrary arrest as an explicit expression to curb the militant action taken by the National Coordination of Teachers, who were forced to contract, for more than six years in its battles, which expresses its absolute rejection of the contracting scheme.

The coordination statement added that the verdict issued against their colleagues, especially Ms. Nazha Magdy, is nothing but targeting their colleagues through a series of mock trials, as the arrest has become targeting free and honorable women, and intimidating them to complete the plans of the new basic system.

In its communication, the Coordination of Professors, who were forced to contract, called for the innocence of its activists, and denounced the unfair rulings issued against the 20 male and female professors, holding the state fully responsible for what the situation will turn into in the future.

The Court of First Instance had issued rulings against this group of professors, who have been following up since April 8, 2021, with two suspended sentences against 19 male and female teachers, and three months in force against Professor Nazha Magdy, on charges of unarmed gathering without a license, and violating the state of health emergency, And harming the men of the public force while carrying out their duties and because of their performance, and insulting the public force with statements aimed at harming their honor and the due respect for their authority, while another charge was added to Ms. Nozha Magdi, which is insulting an organized body.