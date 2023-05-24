here’s which smartphones will get it and when • Techzilla

HONOR has officially announced the launch schedule of HONOR MagicOS 7.1 which will be available on a number of HONOR smartphonesfurther strengthening its commitment to providing smart and seamless user experiences to consumers around the world.

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd explained:

“The latest MagicOS 7.1 is a true testament to HONOR’s human-centric technology and our commitment to create a new intelligent world for everyone. With improved connectivity and collaboration capabilities between devices, HONOR MagicOS 7.1 puts the user at the center of all device interactions, allowing them to do even more with their HONOR devices,” said

Empowering the seamless collaboration between systems, devices, and ecosystems, the latest release of HONOR MagicOS 7.1 introduces new features and enhancements that transform device-based experiences into user-centric experiences.

The update HONOR MagicOS 7.1 is now available for HONOR Magic4 Pro and will soon be rolling out to a wide range of HONOR smartphones.

HONOR 70, HONOR 50, HONOR 50 Lite, HONOR Magic4 Lite and HONOR Magic4 Lite 5G will soon receive the update. HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G, HONOR X7 and HONOR X8 will start receiving the update in the third quarter of 2023.

Based on Android 13, HONOR MagicOS 7.1 offers a wide range of smart features that help users to further increase their productivity. By facilitating the sharing of services between devices, MagicRing this update eliminates the need for connections, commonly present in traditional solutions. The feature allows multiple devices to automatically connect to each other, with cross-control and location awareness making it easy to use multiple screens simultaneously. In addition to transferring files and receiving incoming call and message notifications, collaboration between multiple devices allows users to use the same keyboard and mouse across multiple devices, helping them handle daily tasks with exceptional efficiency.

The improvement of HONOR Notes adds support for a new swipe gesture with three fingers down to quickly mark up information and introduces PDF annotation and audio and text synchronization to improve productivity for users on the go. HONOR Notes it also supports data synchronization and collaboration between devices, bringing added convenience and ensuring that users always have access to their notes no matter which HONOR device they have with them.

