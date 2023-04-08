Home News Contributions to Cooperative Associations: statement of expense reporting
Contributions to Cooperative Associations: statement of expense reporting

Contributions to Cooperative Associations: statement of expense reporting

07.04.23 – business development

The Regional Labor Department informs the beneficiary associations of the notice for the granting of contributions in favor of the Cooperative Associations Regional Law 02/27/1957, no. 5 and Regional Law 08/07/2009, n. 3, art. 2, paragraph 39, DGR n. 4/44 of 01/22/2019, which starting from 10.00 on 11 April 2023 and until 23.59 on 30 April 2023you can proceed to statement of expenses actually incurred during the year 2002.

Last update: 07.04.23

