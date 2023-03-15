An increase in the various operations and campaigns to prevent violence in educational institutions de Cali was announced by the city authorities.

This has to do with fights and war scenes that have been presented inside two educational institutions in the city.

The most serious event occurred at the Antonio José Camacho school, located in the center of Cali, where two tenth grade minors were beaten. One of them sustained multiple stab wounds. by a colleague.

The Secretary of Education of Cali, José Darwin Lenis, reported that the Ministry of Health will carry out workshops, talks and conversations with students of mental health institutions.

“We reject these facts. We announce that, together with the Police for Children and Adolescents, we will advance continuous requisitions and checks on all the students of the educational institution,” said the official.

The minor who was injured was transferred to a care center. The offender was expelled from school In mention.

This behavior, according to a psychologist from Cali, it has to do with a reflection of our society. It is a symptom of what Cali is suffering at a social level with the increase in violence.

And this has to do with the increase in inquiries from children with little emotional control, little regulation and minimal accompaniment from their caregivers and the family regarding the emotional scenario.

