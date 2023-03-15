Home News Controls and operations increase in school environments in Cali
News

Controls and operations increase in school environments in Cali

by admin
Controls and operations increase in school environments in Cali

An increase in the various operations and campaigns to prevent violence in educational institutions de Cali was announced by the city authorities.

This has to do with fights and war scenes that have been presented inside two educational institutions in the city.

The most serious event occurred at the Antonio José Camacho school, located in the center of Cali, where two tenth grade minors were beaten. One of them sustained multiple stab wounds. by a colleague.

The Secretary of Education of Cali, José Darwin Lenis, reported that the Ministry of Health will carry out workshops, talks and conversations with students of mental health institutions.

“We reject these facts. We announce that, together with the Police for Children and Adolescents, we will advance continuous requisitions and checks on all the students of the educational institution,” said the official.

The minor who was injured was transferred to a care center. The offender was expelled from school In mention.

This behavior, according to a psychologist from Cali, it has to do with a reflection of our society. It is a symptom of what Cali is suffering at a social level with the increase in violence.

And this has to do with the increase in inquiries from children with little emotional control, little regulation and minimal accompaniment from their caregivers and the family regarding the emotional scenario.

Comments

See also  Conegliano, the farewell of the Alpine troops to the father and son who drowned in the Gulf of Trieste

You may also like

FGA supported loans to 1.8 million Colombians for...

Students can apply for the energy price flat...

Landslide leaves one person dead in Gualaceo

Omar Geles will also have his wax sculpture

High speed and free! The 2023 Ching Ming...

Bio Austria: Mühlviertler farmer should become chairwoman

“After the World Cup, the house was empty”

Former Secretary of Education of Meta to answer...

Mexico: Human Rights Commission has INGRID law declared...

Advisor to the Mayor of Loja prosecuted for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy