Controversy over the appointment of the referee for the Millionaires vs. National

On the night of this Saturday, June 24, there will be a historic final in Colombian professional soccer. The two clubs with the most winners in the tournament will meet for the first time in the second leg final in Bogotá. Millionaires and National They will play more than one game, since their recognition in the national team is almost like the dispute for the best team in a direct confrontation, something that has not happened since 2018 when the ambassador won the Super League against purslane.

The duel will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’. Given the relevance of the match, the mayors of the cities to which the clubs belong have taken security and transmission measures, the festive atmosphere has also been enhanced by the fans, who were eagerly awaiting the referee’s appointment.

However, when this decision became known, a controversy arose. The arbitration center that will deliver justice in the final will be the Valle del Cauca, Carlos Betancur who will be accompanied by Dionisio Ruiz from Cordoba and Mary Blanco from Boyacá on the wings.

