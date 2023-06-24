Cedric Roussel: Ex-Coventry and Wolves striker dies aged 45

Roussel played 43 games for Coventry, scoring 11 goals

Former Coventry and Wolves striker Cedric Roussel has died aged 45.

Roussel, capped three times by Belgium, partnered Robbie Keane after joining Coventry from Gent in October 1999.

He moved to fellow Midlands club Wolves in February 2001 and spent 18 months at Molineux before returning to Belgian side Mons, where he enjoyed the most success over two spells.

“Our legend and ambassador Cedric Roussel passed away this Saturday,” Mons said in a statement on Twitter.

“The RAEC Mons family is devastated by this news and offers its most sincere condolences to Cedric’s family and loved ones. You marked our history.”

Roussel played for several Belgian clubs and also had spells in Russia, the Netherlands, Italy and Cyprus.

Coventry said the club was “deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Cedric Roussel” while Wolves said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Cedric Roussel.”

