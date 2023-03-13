Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 12. Title: Conveying the temperature of people’s livelihood, showing openness and self-confidence – the “three major channels” of the National Two Sessions focus

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On March 12, with the conclusion of the third “Ministerial Channel” of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress in the Great Hall of the People, the concentrated interview activities of the “Three Channels” of this year’s National Two Sessions have all come to an end.

In the past few days, outside the Great Hall of the People, the feeling of spring is getting stronger; inside the Great Hall of the People, the “representative channel”, “committee channel” and “minister channel” continue to “heat up”. Since the opening of the “Three Channels” at the National Two Sessions in 2018, delegates and committee members have told stories about fulfilling their duties, and department heads have responded to hot topics.

To forge ahead and demonstrate the demeanor of performing duties——

“As much as there is dirt under your feet, so much true feelings are deposited in your heart. As a deputy to the National People’s Congress from the grassroots, I hope that through bit by bit of service and hard work, through one specific thing, the common people can truly feel the truth. Our party serves the people wholeheartedly.”

The speech of Liu Xiaorong, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Xinghai Road Street, Xining City, Qinghai Province, resonated with many people. Member Du Liqun from the Fourth People’s Hospital of Nanning, Guangxi is one of them.

“This is a recognition of our ability to perform our duties, and it is also an incentive for our work.” Du Liqun was very excited to see many representatives and committee members from the grassroots like her walking on the channel. Over the years, she has gone deep into the group of patients with rare diseases, conducted in-depth research on medical medication and other issues, and many of the proposals and suggestions she put forward have been responded and adopted by relevant departments.

Some people take root and stick to it, while others innovate and seek change.

Representative Shan Zenghai, chief engineer of XCMG Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. deeply understands that scientific and technological innovation is to abandon illusions and embark on a road of self-improvement;

Cheng Weidong, deputy captain of the tractor team of Tianjin Port First Port Co., Ltd., represented innovation and invented a series of efficient operation methods and driving skills. He also led the team to complete more than 200 technological innovations and won more than 40 national patents;

Committee member Zhou Qing, director of the Cancer Hospital of Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, used the hospital’s online consultation platform to conduct remote follow-up consultations for patients. She hoped that with the help of 5G Internet hospitals, “malignant tumors can become chronic diseases that can be diagnosed and treated in hospitals at home”;

……

Representative Liang Qianjuan from Longnan, Gansu was touched by the innovative stories on the channel. Liang Qianjuan seized the opportunity of Internet development and sold eggs, walnuts, honey, fungus and other agricultural products from her hometown through short video live broadcast platforms. “In the future, I will continue to embrace new things and new formats, broaden the channels for villagers to increase their income and become rich, and let Longnan’s agricultural products go out of China and into the world.”

Open and transparent, conveying China‘s self-confidence——

The “three channels” of the National Two Sessions have become a window to demonstrate the openness and transparency of the conference and convey China‘s development confidence.

Asgar, a reporter from Pakistan’s United News Agency who has reported on China‘s two sessions for seven consecutive years, is deeply touched by this. He has been paying attention to the relevant reports of the “Three Channels”. The narrations of representatives, committee members and ministers have allowed him to better understand China‘s development achievements in the fields of economy, society, and people’s livelihood, and have a better understanding of Chinese-style modernization. Intuitive feeling.

“Chinese-style modernization provides an important reference for developing countries to achieve national revitalization, and it also greatly enhances the confidence of developing countries in pursuing a modernization path that suits their national conditions.” Asgar said.

As one of the nearly 3,000 Chinese and foreign journalists who signed up to cover the two sessions, Huda, a reporter from the Egyptian magazine Ruzi Youssef, spoke highly of the transparency of China‘s two sessions. “China‘s two sessions will allow the world to better understand China‘s policy orientation and development goals in terms of economy, politics, and diplomacy. I believe that China will play an increasingly important role on the world stage in the future and make greater contributions to world peace and development.”

Terry Andrew, a reporter from Antigua and Barbuda Radio and Television Service, participated in the report of the Two Sessions of China for the first time. In his view, this is an important platform for the world to observe China in depth.

“The interviews of the ‘Three Channels’ are very public.” Andrew said, this not only reflects the transparency and openness of China‘s political process, but also gives foreign journalists more opportunities to closely observe China‘s democratic life.

Responding to concerns and making an authoritative voice—

In the three “Ministerial Passages”, 9 heads of departments stood under the spotlight and answered questions from reporters frankly.

Regarding the topic of 5G, which is highly concerned by the society, Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said that my country’s 5G mobile phone users have exceeded 575 million, and the total number of 5G base stations this year is expected to exceed 2.9 million.

Real estate affects the whole body. Ni Hong, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said that the field of housing and urban-rural development has two pillars, one is the construction industry and the other is the real estate industry. “Stabilizing the two pillars is of great significance to stabilizing the overall economic market.”

In the face of various uncertainties at home and abroad, how is China‘s economic situation this year? Kang Yi, director of the National Bureau of Statistics, replied: I am confident that the overall economic operation will improve this year and achieve the expected growth target of about 5%. This confidence comes not only from the judgment of the fundamentals of economic development, but also from the observation of the economic operation situation this year.

……

A Chinese media reporter who covered three “ministerial channels” noticed that topics such as economic development, technological innovation, and food security were hot words in this year’s “ministerial channel”. The “head” of the department directly faced social concerns, talked in detail and thoroughly, and released a lot of authoritative information.

Sitaram from India’s “Mumbai Courier” said that the speeches of the ministers answered his most concerned question: how to achieve sustained and steady economic growth in a country with a large population, especially how to achieve economic recovery after the epidemic as soon as possible.

“Data is the most convincing.” Sitaram said that the world has seen China‘s positive development momentum and the broad opportunities brought by China‘s economic transformation and upgrading. The high-quality development of China‘s economy will inject stability and positive energy into the world.

The “Three Channels” of the National Two Sessions sang a good voice to forge ahead, conveyed the common beliefs of hundreds of millions of people, and gathered majestic forces for continuing to write new and splendid chapters. (Reporter Licensing, Yu Jiaxin, Wu Yue, Zheng Mingda)