The First Criminal Court of the Circuit with knowledge functions issued a conviction against Carlos Adolfo Araujo Sierra, 27, who participated in the theft committed by three individuals against a couple who was exercising in the municipality of La Paz. The thieves groped the woman victim of this case in her private parts before the eyes of her sentimental partner, who was unable to defend her because they threatened him with a knife.

In this case, which occurred on October 30, 2021, the Caivas Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 13 charged him with the crimes of co-authorship of theft and aggravated violent sexual act.

The Prosecutor’s Office managed to prove the authorship and participation of Carlos Adolfo Araujo Sierra, the other two men managed to flee when they noticed the presence of the Police.

Meanwhile, the judge of knowledge scheduled the hearing for the reading of the sentence for March 8 at in the morning when the number of years that could be 18 years in prison will be announced.

Related