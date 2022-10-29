Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

In Italy, 26,802 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded today 29 October, down by 15.7% compared to Saturday 22 October. The victims were 76. In the 24 hours, 176,343 swabs were carried out. Symptomatic hospitalized patients are 6,716 (yesterday 6,824), while in intensive care there are 227 patients with 22 admissions of the day (yesterday 228 and 32 respectively). There are 460,262 people in home isolation, while the total of currently positive is 467,205.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading…

In the regions

The Italian region with the highest number of new infections is Lombardy (4,989). Followed by Veneto (3,682), Lazio (2,629), Emilia-Romagna (2,425) and Campania (1,794). With less than 100 new infections there are Molise (78) and Valle d’Aosta (65).

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

The numbers of yesterday, October 28th

Yesterday, October 28, there were 29,040 new cases, with 85 victims.