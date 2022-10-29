Home News Coronavirus, in Italy another 26,802 cases (-15.7% on the week) and 76 victims
News

Coronavirus, in Italy another 26,802 cases (-15.7% on the week) and 76 victims

by admin
Coronavirus, in Italy another 26,802 cases (-15.7% on the week) and 76 victims

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

Loading…

In Italy, 26,802 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded today 29 October, down by 15.7% compared to Saturday 22 October. The victims were 76. In the 24 hours, 176,343 swabs were carried out. Symptomatic hospitalized patients are 6,716 (yesterday 6,824), while in intensive care there are 227 patients with 22 admissions of the day (yesterday 228 and 32 respectively). There are 460,262 people in home isolation, while the total of currently positive is 467,205.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

Loading…

In the regions

The Italian region with the highest number of new infections is Lombardy (4,989). Followed by Veneto (3,682), Lazio (2,629), Emilia-Romagna (2,425) and Campania (1,794). With less than 100 new infections there are Molise (78) and Valle d’Aosta (65).

THE TREND DAY BY DAY

Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

Loading…

The numbers of yesterday, October 28th

Yesterday, October 28, there were 29,040 new cases, with 85 victims.

See also  "Ice cream with the taste of dreams" for children suffering from oncological and terminal diseases

You may also like

Cuorgnè, a first aid point opens in the...

“Italia Libera” was born in Rome of the...

Wang Zhonglin’s trip to Wuhan to guide and...

Standard time change tonight: when to move the...

The Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party...

Dishwasher on fire, building vacated: one person is...

The launch of the Mengtian experimental module is...

Cortina, an aid to cancer patients: free physiotherapy...

The launch of the Mengtian experimental module is...

Cuneo, pensions, security, the dossiers opened between Calderone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy