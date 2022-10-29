The “derby of the skies” goes to Gesteco, a great battle in which Cividale plucked, at times even roasted, the guest eagles.

The Eagles impose themselves, true, rapacious. Mythological, beating Fotitudo Bologna, a myth in the world of the wedge ball.

The team of coach Pillastrini stands out with merit at the end of a race conducted for long stretches with authority, in spite of the less experience compared to the most popular contenders.

Thus, another historic evening is given away, the Ueb, by signing a company that allows the Friulians to keep their fort untouched.

It is then the hosts with Miani who inflict the first scratch of the match. Aradori’s blow in response as a guest, a three-way game contained by the ducal defense. The outburst, thus, does not find a sequel and Pepper can therefore lead his team to 6-3 in the 5 ‘.

Mouaha, surprisingly inserted in the starting quintet, motivates his presence by opening the opponent’s area. His direct scorer Thornton, however, is no less and with a couple of flashes he takes Bologna on 8-9.

Aradori does the rest, with a basket and assistance for the 8-14 Fortitudo. Fatigue, the yellow and blue attack, to find the bottom of the retina forward.

But it suffers even more in catching rebounds behind. Therefore, if on the one hand Battistini, from the outside, brings the score on par, accomplices two laps in the line by Dell’Agnello, on the other the Effe collects fouls and as many free, dampening the ducal shoulders.

Chiera’s, however, makes itself felt, and how. The captain first hits from 6.70 meters, then swoops down for 23-19. The guests drift, Chiera throws himself rapacious on the prey: he scores again, 28-23.

Under the planks, however, Barbante, from the height of its 2.11 meters is a thorn in the side. And he keeps Bologna afloat. The former Italian Apu then slips the bomb of 32-31 (without wearing the classic “glasses”).

Dell’Agnello, however, does not fit: his gypsies are a puzzle for the Dalmonte gang. Rota is also an enigma for Thornton when, at the end of the first half, he challenges the US by taking a foul and a basket.

From the line of charity, the play sign the 40-34 of the 20 ‘. The break does not dampen the inventiveness of the yellow and blue 9. What a lift to the kiss is needed for Miani. The audience licks their mustaches. But that’s just the appetizer.

In the next action, in fact, Pepper prepares the table, then sets it. Then he overturns it with the dunk at the end of his personal action. Eagles at +10, 44-34. I do not pay, the American widens the break, the claws deeply in the shirts of Effe (46-43). The Gesteco hammers: more than an eagle it looks like a woodpecker.

The gash does not close with Davis’ baskets, because Mouaha from outside sends the nest from which the yellow-blue supporters scream into ecstasy (53-39).

Fly Cividale, on +16 thanks to the sudden gust of Cassese a few seconds after 30 ‘. In that handful the magician Rota slips in to extract from the cylinder a coast to coast complete with a basket on the siren.

Put on the ropes, the Fortitudo flaps its wings in an attempt to regain altitude. Davis and Thornton help her, enough to put Bologna back on track (69-64). Perhaps frightened, the home team suffers the opponent’s return.

Allowing her to get under it. Italian, from her home, is -3. At 13 ” from the end, Bologna has the ball in hand. In attack: Italian tries again. He doesn’t go. The ducal nest explodes.