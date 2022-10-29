An elevated heart rate isn’t always a concern. For example, heart rate typically increases during exercise or in response to stress.

The tachycardia it may cause no symptoms or complications. However, if left untreated, some forms of tachycardia can lead to serious health problems, including heart failure, stroke, or sudden cardiac death.

Treatment of tachycardia may include specific maneuvers, medications, cardioversion, or surgery to control a rapid heartbeat.

Altered heartbeat: here’s when to worry

Several things can cause a rapid heart rate (tachycardia). If you feel your heart is beating too fast, make an appointment with a doctor.

Seek immediate medical attention if you experience shortness of breath, weakness, dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting or near fainting, chest pain or discomfort.

Tachycardia is an increase in heart rate for any reason. This may be a habitual increase in heart rate caused by exercise or a stress response (sinus tachycardia). Sinus tachycardia is considered a symptom, not a disease.

Tachycardia can also be caused by an irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia).

Among the elements that can lead to tachycardia are:

Fever

Heavy use of alcohol or alcohol withdrawal

High levels of caffeine

High or low blood pressure

Imbalance of substances in the blood called electrolytes, such as potassium, sodium, calcium and magnesium.

Side effects of drugs

Overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism)

Reduction in the volume of red blood cells (anemia), often caused by bleeding

Smoke

Use of illegal drugs, including stimulants such as cocaine or methamphetamine.

The heart is made up of four chambers: two upper (atria) and two lower (ventricles).

The heart’s rhythm is controlled by a natural pacemaker (the sinus node) in the right upper chamber (atrium). The sinus node sends electrical signals that normally trigger each heartbeat. These electrical signals move through the atria, causing the heart muscles to tighten (contract) and pump blood into the ventricles.

Next, the signals arrive at a group of cells called the AV node, where they slow down. This slight delay allows the ventricles to fill with blood. When electrical signals reach the ventricles, the chambers contract and pump blood to the lungs or the rest of the body.

In a typical heart, this cardiac signaling process usually occurs smoothly, with a resting heart rate of 60-100 beats per minute.

Risk factors

In general, older age or a family history of certain heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) can increase the risk of arrhythmias that commonly cause tachycardia.

Lifestyle changes or medical treatments for related heart or health conditions can reduce the risk of tachycardia.

Complications

Complications of tachycardia depend on:

the type of tachycardia

the speed of the heartbeat

the duration of the tachycardia

the presence of other heart diseases.

Some people with tachycardia have a higher risk of developing a blood clot that could cause a stroke (the risk is higher with atrial fibrillation) or a heart attack. The attending physician may prescribe an anticoagulant medication to reduce the risk.

Other potential complications of tachycardia are:

frequent fainting or loss of consciousness

inability of the heart to pump enough blood (heart failure)

Sudden death, usually associated only with ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation.

Prevention

The best ways to prevent tachycardia are to maintain a healthy heart and prevent heart disease. If you already have heart disease, you need to monitor it and follow your treatment plan. Make sure you understand the treatment plan and take all medications as prescribed.

Lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of heart disease can help prevent heart arrhythmias that can cause tachycardia. Take the following measures: