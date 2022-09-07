Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 24,855 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, against 6,610 yesterday. However, the figure is based on 202,240 swabs, compared to only 63,822 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is down by 20%.

The victims of today

The daily report, released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 4:50 pm on Tuesday 6 September, also counts 80 victims, 40 more than the 40 recorded yesterday.

Also in this case the figure is down on a weekly basis (-18.4%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, that is the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 12.3%, a significant increase compared to 10.4% yesterday.