There are 1,108 new recovered from the virus and 1,683 positive cases registered today in Abruzzo. The updated data bring the total, from the beginning of the emergency and net of realignments, to 571,383 infections. The number of positive cases also includes 549,604 discharged and recovered. The death toll of patients recorded 2 new cases. It is a 76-year-old and for the second death, which occurred a few days ago, the ASL communicated it only today. Throughout the course of the pandemic, the number of positive patients who died rises to 3,683.

The currently positives in Abruzzo are 18,096 (572 more than yesterday). Of these, 163 patients (4 more than yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 1 (1 less than yesterday) is being treated in intensive care. The remaining positives are in home isolation, under active surveillance by the local health authorities. In the last 24 hours, 1,192 molecular swabs were performed (2,496,167 in total since the start of the emergency) and 7,441 antigen tests (4,405,256 rapid tests performed throughout the course of the pandemic).

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,947 positivity from 9,538 swabs were ascertained, of which 166 from 2,469 molecular swabs and 1,781 from 7,069 antigenic swabs; 4 deaths were recorded, 2 in Udine and 2 in Trieste. 12 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 241 in the other wards. The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is 766.2. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg 506,235 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,458.

There are 53,821 people currently positive in the Lazio, of which 510 hospitalized, 36 in intensive care and 53,275 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,042,343 healed, 12,133 dead, out of a total of 2,108,297 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.