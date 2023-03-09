Home News Coronavirus origin controversy: Has virus leaked from lab happened before – BBC News 中文
News

Coronavirus origin controversy: Has virus leaked from lab happened before – BBC News 中文

by admin
Coronavirus origin controversy: Has virus leaked from lab happened before – BBC News 中文

image captiontext,

The mysterious leak from the lab is certainly a possibility, but whether this was the source of the initial outbreak in China that led to the global pandemic, or whether it spread naturally from wild animals to humans remains an open question (The picture is a photo from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences).

In recent days, the United States has claimed that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) most likely originated in a laboratory controlled by the Chinese government, reigniting the debate about the origin of the global pandemic that began three years ago.

Dr Robert Redfield, who served as director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2018 to 2021, told a US congressional panel on Wednesday (March 8) that he believes the new coronavirus is likely an accidental leak from a Chinese laboratory the result of.

His views are in line with previous statements made by FBI Director Christopher Wray. The latter once accepted an interview with Fox News (Fox News), an American TV station, and said: “The FBI has been evaluating the source of the global pandemic for some time, and the most likely is a potential laboratory incident.”

Many scientists have pointed out that there is no evidence that the virus escaped from the laboratory, and other U.S. government agencies have come to different conclusions.

You may also like

The new Attorney General of the State took...

President Petro requested to lift the arrest warrant...

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

MIOCINEMA – An exhibition dedicated to Giacomo Abbruzzese

America advises everyone to exercise restraint on the...

Gustavo Petro asked to lift arrest warrants for...

Stablecoin and Ether “will become commodities”, reiterates the...

Up to 75% discount on food items during...

“I am the one chosen to represent the...

The temperature in the central and eastern regions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy