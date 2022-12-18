The operation involving the change of ownership of the company that manages theHotel Europa and the historian VIP Club of Cortina d’Ampezzo and Mauro Benetton at the Solid Hotels of the family Leftover of Portofino.

In June 2019 Mauro Benetton took over the management of the historic Hotel Europa and the Vip Club disco – a place well known by international society. After an important renovation that allows it to reopen in Christmas 2019, the advent of Covid forces the closure of all activities for several months. In this period Mauro focuses on improvement of hotel facilitieswith great attention to detail, and above all, to the development ofidentity of the structure on the web and presence on social networks.

The hotel structure, which matters 48 roomsthanks to the significant appreciation shown by Italian and foreign customers, has recorded a management performance of great importance, climbing the high ranking of Cortina structures.

Mauro Benetton’s decision stems from the awareness of having to concentrate his efforts on development projects linked to the family holding company.