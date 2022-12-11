Big party yesterday in Cortina for the Fashion Night: the most glamorous evening of the winter season of the Queen of the Dolomites which entertained everyone with about sixty events.

Each shop, club, boutique and hotel offered something special with the extended opening of the commercial activities until late at night, music, cocktails, show cooking, dancing and guaranteed enjoyment.

© Diego Gaspari Bandion – Photographer

The Fashion Weekend, organized by Cortina for Us with the Municipality, brought many tourists to the Queen of the Dolomites. Thanks to the long bridge to the Immaculate Conception, the snow that has fallen to whiten the landscape, the ski slopes open, the abolition of health restrictions, Cortina recorded an excellent turnout. Difficult to find parking, crowded clubs, full hotels, second homes open and the ski slopes taken by storm.

© Diego Gaspari Bandion – Photographer

Great work also for the firefighters who intervened in several points of the Conca to help motorists who got stuck in the snow.

There was no shortage of well-known faces from sports and television who attended the launches of some fashion collections dedicated to winter. Then many Venetian and national entrepreneurs who have climbed into the basin for these pre-Christmas holidays.

© Diego Gaspari Bandion – Photographer

Yesterday evening via Cesare Battisti was closed to traffic and transformed into a stage for dance and lights with DJ sets and aperitifs. «The Queens of the Dolomites reconfirms itself as a privileged holiday destination, a stage for style and elegance», satisfied the mayor Gianluca Lorenzi, who did the honors of the house to the prefect Mariano Savastano, «we inaugurated the winter season with a bang: it was a success from every point of view. We are all very satisfied, we are seeing a lot of dynamism, many initiatives, a desire for purple and to promote ourselves in the best possible way. This is the right path for our country: a Cortina full of people, in a particularly positive climate. A sparkling and dynamic climate appreciated by tourists and the people of Cortina».

© Diego Gaspari Bandion – Photographer

«The applause goes to Cortina for Us and to the local entrepreneurs», says Lorenzi, «who in a perfect synergy between public and private, are able to amaze every year with increasingly sophisticated, coordinated and entertaining events. Everyone has done their part and the results have been seen. Cortina has once again presented itself as an authentic locality, a privileged destination for fashion, sport, tourism and culture».

Yesterday for the night owls the evening ended at the disco. Today the grand finale of the Cortina Fashion Weekend. To top it all off, from 1pm, the Chalet Tofane will host the “pink closing party”, where a few pink details can only be appreciated, which is the color that accompanied the twelfth edition of Fashion.