Cossatzu-Tascusì, the Region allocates the funds. Councilor Saiu convenes a meeting with the Mayors of the area

– The Giunta Solinas, on the proposal of the regional councilor for public works, Pierluigi Saiu, approved the allocation of 6.2 million euros for the completion of the Cossatzu-Tascusì, the road linking the Aritzo crossroads (SS 295 ) and the passage from Tascusì (SP 7). “For the completion of the works on this stretch of road, I have made a precise commitment – declares councilor Saiu – we have worked to identify the necessary resources and today, with the official allocation of funds and the identification of the implementing body of the intervention, we have taken a fundamental step forward towards the resumption of work”.

The first step dates back to last November: “A few days after my inauguration – continues the regional councilor for Public Works – I met the extraordinary administrator of the Province to take stock of the situation of Cossatzu-Tascusì. In that circumstance, the resources necessary to complete the intervention were quantified at 6 million and two hundred thousand euros, a request which was then formalized with an official note sent by the Province of Nuoro to the offices of the councillorship. From that moment we began a survey of the available resources and identified a surplus and not yet committed share of the financial allocation referred to in regional law 40 of 2018. New resources therefore, which were not there before. Up until my arrival, in fact, there were no spending plans on the Cossatzu-Tascusì. In the Commission of the Regional Council, on 8 March, I then had the opportunity to report in detail on the work carried out. On that occasion, in fact, I announced the finding of new resources by the councillorship”.

“Thanks to the collaboration of the councilor for the budget, Giuseppe Fasolino – declares the exponent of the Solinas council – it was possible to proceed with the remodulation of the resources and their assignment to the new subject implementing the intervention. In agreement with the province of Nuoro, in fact, we have decided that the company Works and Infrastructures of Sardinia (OIS), an in-house company of the Region, will take care of the work”.

“The area has been waiting for a breakthrough on the Cossatzu-Tascusì road for some time – concludes councilor Saiu – The work has had a very troubled history and after the suspension of the works in 2014, they never resumed. The Province, with a part of the funds still in hand, has started some small interventions, but today there are new regional resources and a new implementing entity for the completion of the work. It is my intention to convene a meeting with the mayors of the area to discuss the next steps together. I would also like to have a constructive discussion with those who, perhaps more interested in political controversy than in defending the interests of the community, have expressed harmful positions above all for the citizens of the area. There are major criticalities on the provincial road system throughout Sardinia and having allocated these resources to Cossatzu Tascusì is a choice that must also be looked at taking into account the general context. I believe that if we want to face the many problems we have to solve, we need to find a way to work together, thinking exclusively of the good of the communities. We have a duty to respond to the needs of citizens with concrete actions, as we are doing for Cossatzu-Tascusì”.