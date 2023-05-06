Costa Smeralda Award, Parrella wins and dedicates it to Murgia – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SASSARI, MAY 06 – Women are the winners of the Costa Smeralda Literary Prize 2023: Valeria Parrella won with La Fortuna (Feltrinelli), the recognition for the Fiction she dedicates to “her friend Michela Murgia” and to Teresa Cremisi with Cronache dal disorder (The ship of Theseus), the one for non-fiction.



The winners of the Emmanuel Carrere International Award and the Mario Tozzi Mediterranean Award for his book Mediterraneo inattesa (Mondadori) were also present at the awards ceremony today, 6 May, at the Conference Center in Porto Cervo. Special Prize to the Alghero designer Antonio Marras the Special Prize.



Organized and promoted by the Costa Smeralda Consortium, chaired by Renzo Persico and directed by the journalist Stefano Salis, the award – sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, the Autonomous Region of Sardinia and the Municipality of Arzachena and sponsored by Smeralda Holding – was awarded in an evening with great participation of the public, conducted by the journalist Roberta Floris and accompanied by the performance of the Sardinian artist and harmonica player Moses Concas.



The jury is made up of Lina Bolzoni, Marcello Fois, Elena Loewenthal, Chiara Valerio and chaired by the journalist Stefano Salis.



Parrella who in La Fortuna recalls ancient Pompeii through the life of the seventeen-year-old Lucio, was awarded for “her consistent and constant work over time, on the word as a golden unit of measurement”.



Teresa Cremisi, writer and editor, editorial director of the Maison Gallimard for almost twenty years, president of Adelphi since 2021, was awarded the recognition for non-fiction for “an adventurous book. It would have been said, years ago, when words had more than a sense, a book of occasion. The occasion is a column entitled Ma tasse de café that Cremisi has been running weekly since 2018 in Le Journal du Dimanche”. (HANDLE).

