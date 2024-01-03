Costanera of Ciudad del Este was the stage for a massive party to welcome 2024

A crowd gathered on December 31 on the shores of Lake Acaray to welcome 2024.

Thousands of people gathered last Sunday at the beach resort Ñande Renda, located on the shores of Lake Acaray, to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with an impressive fireworks show and live performances by DJs and musical groups.

When the clock struck midnight, fireworks exploded, lighting up the sky for approximately 10 minutes. The show delighted visitors, who came from various neighborhoods of Ciudad del Este and also from the main cities of Alto Paraná. To receive the largest number of visitors, the Esteña commune closed the main avenue to convert it into a pedestrian one.

The celebration was not limited only to the fireworks show, but also included the presence of the musical groups Le Cumbié and La Compañía, who kept the crowd vibrating with energy and enthusiasm. The entertainment of the celebration was in charge of DJs Willian Cardozo and Víctor Sousa.

The first edition of this activity called “Réveillon 2024″ was an initiative of the local Municipality, which aims to offer residents of Esteños a celebration space for free, as part of the closing of Sustainable Christmas, which this year included the waterfront in your project.

