Council and Mayor of Quito demand security from the Government and calm the people of Quito – Diario La Hora

Municipality of Quito and Councilors met to demand security from the government. (Photo: Referential)

In a meeting, the Municipality of Quito approved a document that expresses the demands of the Central Government, responsible for national security, as well as asked the public to remain calm.

in one session extraordinary to door closedthe Quito Metropolitan Council met this Thursday with a objective of giving answers to the wave of capsizing that has invaded the city. This after the outrage who charged the life of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Within the framework of this session, the Quito Metropolitan Council issued a statement in which they stand out:

Rejection of Terror and Violence: The Metropolitan Council expressed its energetic rejection of the state of terror and violence that has spread throughout the country and has impacted all cities without exception.

Promotion of Peace and Coexistence: Expressions of hate, polarization and intolerance that undermine the foundations of peaceful coexistence and democracy in society were repudiated.

Action Demands: All State Functions and different levels of government were urged to take concrete, determined and coordinated measures to combat mafias and organized crime that have sown fear in society.

Rigorous Research: An exhaustive and expeditious investigation was demanded to identify those responsible and discover both the material and intellectual authors of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio and all the victims of the violence.

Security Increase: The national government was demanded a fair and appropriate increase in security in the Capital of the Republic, especially in consideration of the upcoming electoral events.

Restrictions to Massive Events: Private actors were asked to limit mass concentration events that could endanger the safety of citizens, in accordance with the declaration of the State of Exception in progress.

National Agreement for Peace and Democracy: The relevant state and social entities were urged to work together with all political organizations to define a National Agreement in favor of life, peace, security and citizen well-being, as well as respect for democracy and the State of right.

Call for Calm: A call was made to the citizens to remain calm and contribute to a citizen coexistence that turns Quito into a safe city with lasting peace.

Cwith the objective of prioritizing safety of citizens, the massive activities scheduled to commemorate August 10, the historic date on which Ecuador celebrates the First Cry of Independence, were suspended. (EC)

