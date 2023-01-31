In the Session of Second Commission of the District Council, the draft agreement continued to be continued 027 of 2022that they are developing which was approved by 12 councilors on December 30 of last year.

Subsequently, power is granted to the Alcaldesa Virna Johnson to execute the Aqueduct system project named ‘The Curval‘, which is with the purpose of supplying the shortage of water in the city, a project that would leave a quota of indebtedness for 1.7 trillion pesoswhich would be valid for the next 30 years.

The debate was attended by the different councilors in addition to the Infrastructure Secretary, Jhonatan Nieto; the Secretary of the Treasury, Edson Manjarrez; He was also invited Vice Minister of Water and Basic Sanitation, Aníbal José Pérez Garcia; Essmar Managerwho attended the meeting virtually, Doctor Víctor Vélez Marulanda, Andrés Felipe Maya, secretary General and Miriam Alvarez, the Director of the University of Antioquia, Rafael Hernández Correa and Dayana Cardona.

In the session, the Vice Minister of Water and Basic Sanitation, Aníbal José Pérez García, indicated that the National Government is fully willing to support Santa Marta on the solution to the water problem, and I want to ratify that commitment.

“We are ready to collaborate in that, in this way we have raised the issue from the government and the territory,” said the official.