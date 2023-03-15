PNRR – First meeting with the PNRR Team for the Province of Ferrara 2023





Ferrara, 03/15/2023. Following the meeting held on the occasion of the assembly of Mayors of the Province of Ferrara on Team 2023 PNRR for the province of Ferrara made available by Emilia Romagna region met today for the first time, in the Sala Zanotti, the Control room of the Municipality of Ferrara chaired by the councilor Andrea Maggi.

The will and the project of the Emilia Romagna Region for the PNRR funds provides for a shift on the regional territory, in order to create the greatest possible collective learning by continuing the activity carried out on the territory by the entire 2022 team.

At the meeting with the technicians present in the control room of the Municipality, in the presence of General Manager Atty. Sandro Mazzatortathey intervened Simona Boragini construction expert and team leader; Stefano Carboni, digital expert; Enrico Callegari – environmental and renewables expert and Marcello Alderuccio – environmental expert– already present and confirmed by the 2022 team.

The meeting, according to thecouncilor Maggi it was helpful to set them together “the support activity of the team and to discuss the Improvement Plan of the Municipality of Ferrara by increasing collaboration and shared action at the regional level, guaranteeing an essential contribution to the implementation and timely reporting of the PNRR projects of our Municipality”.









